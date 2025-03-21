AEW star breaks silence after humiliating real-life friends

One of AEW's most well-known faces walked out on his allies and supposed best friends on the latest episode of Dynamite. The star in question, Dax Harwood, has now opened up on the situation via social media.

Some recent losses seemed to have affected Dax Harwood notably, who refused to shake hands with Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly after their Collision triumph over FTR earlier this month. Strong and O'Reilly prevailed over the former NXT Superstars in a rematch on March 15, but FTR once again walked away from a mutual show of respect afterward. However, Harwood seemingly crossed a line when he refused to help up a battered Adam Copeland after the latter's vicious World Championship match this week on Dynamite.

Despite FTR helping to fend off the Death Riders' interference, finally, it was The Patriarchy's involvement that cost Cope his Street Fight against Mox this past Wednesday. Dax, seemingly disappointed in Copeland's failure, walked out of the ring leaving both Cope and Cash Wheeler with Willow Nightingale. He even brushed aside his tag partner's hand when the latter tried to intercept and talk to him.

Taking to X (fka Twitter) Harwood has now seemingly broken his silence on his recent behavior.

"I'm not mad. I'm disappointed," Harwood wrote.

You can check out Dax Harwood's tweet below:

For several weeks now, Dax the Ax has been displaying behavior that can be considered uncharacteristic of his usual sportsmanlike conduct. Despite prevailing against the Death Riders, including in a trios bout alongside Adam Copeland earlier this year, FTR suffered multiple losses to The Undisputed Kingdom afterward. First in trios action with Daniel Garcia, then in tag team competition in early March.

The Death Riders have returned to AEW

The Death Riders showed up for their leader Jon Moxley this Wednesday on Dynamite, helping The One True King retain his AEW World Championship by putting Adam Copeland to sleep.

Later on in the subsequent tapings of this weekend's Slam Dunk edition of Collision, Wheeler Yuta reunited with Claudio Castagnoli and PAC to defend their World Trios Titles against Top Flight and AR Fox.

Moxley retaining his World Title over Cope this week now puts him directly in the crosshairs of Swerve Strickland, who will challenge for the championship at AEW Dynasty 2025.

