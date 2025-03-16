Former WWE stars walk away after huge win on AEW Collision; heel turn teased once again

Two former WWE and AEW World Tag Team Champions teased turning heel again. They walked out on their opponents after their match on Collision.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR (fka The Revival) were defeated by Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly two weeks ago. Following the match, the duo refused a handshake from Strong and O'Reilly, seemingly hinting at a heel turn.

In the main event of the latest edition of Collision, FTR locked horns with Undisputed Kingdom in a rematch. It turned out to be a great tag team encounter featuring hard-hitting action. Ultimately, Harwood and Wheeler secured the win with only a few minutes of the 20-minute time limit left.

After the match, Daniel Garcia shook Adam Cole's hand, but FTR refused a handshake from Strong and O'Reilly, yet again teasing a potential heel turn. This move was similar to what they did two weeks ago.

You can view the post-match sequence below.

FTR has been out of the World Tag Team Title picture for quite some time now. Fans will now have to wait and see what's next for the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

Do you want to see Wheeler and Harwood embrace the dark side? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

