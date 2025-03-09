FTR's Dax Harwood refuses to apologize after shockingly walking out on former WWE stars

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of the FTR refused to apologize to a couple of former WWE stars on Collision. The two sides locked horns last Saturday.

Ad

Last week on AEW Collision, FTR opened the show with a tag team match against former WWE stars Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly. After winning the match via pinfall, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler asked the referee to restart the bout, as O'Reilly's foot was on the rope. Later, Strong and O'Reilly managed to secure the win.

After suffering a loss, FTR refused a handshake from Strong and O'Reilly. On the latest edition of AEW Collision, Harwood and Cash Wheeler confronted the Undisputed Kingdom backstage. While Wheeler apologized for refusing a handshake from Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly, Dax The Axe surprisingly had no regrets.

Ad

Trending

You can view the segment below.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harwood refusing to apologize to Undisputed Kingdom suggests that he could turn heel soon. Strong and O'Reilly have challenged the former AEW World Tag Team Champions to a rematch next Saturday on Collision. Fans will have to wait and see what transpires in the much-awaited contest.

Do you want to see Harwood play a heel character on AEW TV? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback