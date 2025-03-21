AEW Dynamite sees a surge after Jon Moxley's gruesome spot

Jon Moxley proved his toughness once again this week on AEW Dynamite. He put his body on the line and endured gruesome violence to retain his World Championship.

Despite a blizzard affecting commute for talent, fans, and all others involved, All Elite Wrestling soldiered on and hosted the March 19 episode of Dynamite at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. The show served as another stop on the road to the promotion's next pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025. It also witnessed a vicious Street Fight to decide who will walk into the upcoming event as AEW World Champion.

Jon Moxley barely survived Adam Copeland (courtesy of run-ins from The Death Riders and The Patriarchy) this Wednesday to retain his title. The Purveyor of Violence dished out plenty of violence to The Rated-R Superstar, but at one point, the latter gained the upper hand by slamming the champion back-first onto his nail-studded weapon, Spike, in one of the most uncomfortable spots in Dynamite history.

The gruesome war between Mox and Cope was cushioned by several other competitive matches, along with taped and live backstage and in-ring segments that further AEW's ongoing storylines on the way to Dynasty. Tony Khan's creative decisions seem to have paid off this week, as Dynamite witnessed another ratings boost over last week's average viewership figures, jumping from 628,000 on March 12 to 658,000 viewers on March 19.

Even the 18-49 demographic rating saw an increase from 0.16 to 0.19 this week, the highest it has been since November of last year. Furthermore, according to Wrestlenomics, this Wednesday's Dynamite ranked sixth on cable that night in the key demo. These figures, as always, do not include viewership numbers from MAX, where the show is simulcast.

Match results for AEW Dynamite this week

Fans are still recovering from the brutal visuals of Jon Moxley's World Title defense against Adam Copeland this week on AEW Dynamite. However, the episode also featured four other matches, including one other championship bout. Check out the results of these showdowns below:

Mike Bailey and Ricochet (joint winners) defeat Mark Davis and Orange Cassidy [Four-Way bout for International Title shot at Dynasty 2025]

Mercedes Mone (c) defeats Billie Starkz [TBS Championship match]

Will Ospreay defeats AR Fox

Megan Bayne defeats Kris Statlander

All Elite Wrestling also taped this weekend's special Slam Dunk Collision in Omaha after Dynamite.

