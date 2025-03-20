  • home icon
  "Borderline murder", "getting a tetanus for sure" - Fans grossed out at nasty Jon Moxley spot on AEW Dynamite

"Borderline murder", "getting a tetanus for sure" - Fans grossed out at nasty Jon Moxley spot on AEW Dynamite

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Mar 20, 2025 04:12 GMT
Jon Moxley suffered a world of pain this week on AEW Dynamite [Image Credits: AEW
Jon Moxley suffered a world of pain this week on AEW Dynamite [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel and website]

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is notorious for pushing his body and his matches to previously uncharted levels of violence. However, The One True King took things to a more extreme level this week on Dynamite, leaving numerous viewers appalled by a horrifying spot from his title bout against Adam Copeland.

The Rated-R Superstar was awarded a Revolution 2025 rematch for the AEW World Championship on the March 19 episode of Dynamite. Staying true to the spirit of a Street Fight, Cope attacked Moxley during his entrance, after which both stars unleashed their brutality against each other with their bodies and various weapons.

Notably, at one point in the match, Copeland used his trusty nail-embedded two-by-four Spike against Mox. He even suplexed the latter onto the weapon, and it remained stuck in Moxley's back until Wheeler Yuta and a referee eventually helped pull it off of him. However, the Purveyor of Violence survived the ordeal, and numerous interferences enabled him to walk out of Omaha, NE, still a World Champion.

Check out screengrabs from the spot HERE.

Fans on X/Twitter are still reeling from the grotesque spot described above that played out on Wednesday Night Dynamite. Most users unanimously agreed that the sequence was brutal, although a huge chunk of them argued that it was also unnecessary and dangerous. One fan even referenced Jon Moxley's ultraviolent roots in CZW.

"Horrible [eyes emoji]," wrote a fan.
"As they would say in CZW...... SOMEONE CALL 911!!!! [laughing emoji]," quipped a user.
"Hazard pay for that performance #AEWDynamite," tweeted a user.
"This doesn't really sell tickets," tweeted another fan.

While the leader of The Death Riders still has his throne, he will now have to deal with another of the Jacksonville-based company's most vicious wrestlers - Swerve Strickland.

Jon Moxley's AEW Dynasty 2025 opponent confirmed

Earlier this month at Revolution 2025, Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet in an AEW World Title contender's bout. Afterward, The Realest informed fans that he would repeat history by challenging for and reclaiming the belt at Dynasty 2025, the same pay-per-view where he had won it last year.

Last Saturday on Collision, ahead of this week's Street Fight between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland, Strickland sent both competitors a warning. However, he was attacked by Mox mid-promo, and the latter curb-stomped Swerve on his injured ear, returning the favor for his ambush in LA.

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen if Strickland will be able to defeat Jon Moxley at Dynasty next month.

Edited by Angana Roy
