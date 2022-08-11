Tony Khan finally comments on AEW hosting two-day pay-per-views following former WWE star's claim

Tony Khan has commented on the possibility of AEW possibly hosting two-day pay-per-views.

In recent years, WWE has adapted to hosting two-day premium live events, courtesy of their biggest annual show, WrestleMania. Similarly, New Japan Pro Wrestling also hosts Wrestle Kingdom as a two-day event.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Khan responded to Dustin Rhodes, who recently claimed that AEW might also switch to hosting two-day events. The AEW President clarified that there are no such plans in place and it is not something they've discussed internally.

"I see stuff get reported by media that would not fly in other sports, unconfirmed and unsubstantiated rumors, but they spread like wildfire on Twitter," said Tony Khan. "I actually saw one from inside the company that I was kind of surprised by because it's not something we've ever really said or business planned or anything. I saw a report that we were talking about doing two-day pay-per-views, and I was like, 'who said that?' I looked and it was Dustin! I was like, 'Why would Dustin say that.'"

TK went on to explain that he does sometimes talk about other business models, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's in the plans for his company.

"I love Dustin so much and I was surprised that he said it because it's not something we seriously internally discussed. At most, at times, I like looking at other business models, at most I've said, 'that's an interesting business model,' but far from saying, 'That's how I'm taking our stuff' or 'that's what I'm going to do.' I'm definitely not doing that. Even if I was, and I'm not, I probably wouldn't want somebody to break that news at a panel. I can honestly say, that's not what we're doing anyway. I was surprised by that. For the long-term, foreseeable future, I still see the pay-per-views being the great on-day events we've been doing. A lot of people were like, 'How is that going to work, what is that about?' Well, it's not going to work, it's not about anything. It's not true," said Tony Khan. [H/T: Fightful]

What were Dustin Rhodes' comments that Tony Khan responded to?

WWE veteran and AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared at a Q&A panel at Terrificon.

The former Intercontinental Champion claimed that AEW could follow WWE's two-night style of hosting WrestleMania with it's pay-per-views.

"I think we're going to go to two-day events now, for pay-per-views. I believe. I've heard that down the pike. It'll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two-days of All Out or Revolution," said Rhodes.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Two-Day AEW ppvs not happening.



“I saw a report yesterday that we were talking about doing two-day ppvs. I was surprised that he [Dustin] said it because it’s not something we really internally seriously discussed. I’m definitely not doing that.”



- Tony Khan

(Busted Open Radio) Two-Day AEW ppvs not happening.“I saw a report yesterday that we were talking about doing two-day ppvs. I was surprised that he [Dustin] said it because it’s not something we really internally seriously discussed. I’m definitely not doing that.”- Tony Khan(Busted Open Radio)

Tony Khan's promotion is currently focused on hosting their upcoming pay-per-view, All Out 2022. The show will feature some of the biggest names on the company's roster and will also see the crowning of the first-ever AEW Trios World Tag Team Champions.

Are you excited for All-Out? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see two-night AEW events? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell