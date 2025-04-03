Tony Khan finally comments on if he'll allow Sting to attend WWE Hall of Fame 2025

There has been a lot of speculation on whether Sting would be allowed to attend the WWE Hall of Fame. AEW President Tony Khan has now commented on the situation.

WWE announced earlier that Lex Luger would be inducted into its Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Given Luger's history with Sting, the soon-to-be HOFer wanted his long-time friend to induct him. However, The Icon has signed an ambassador deal with AEW, which means Tony Khan would need to sign off on the 66-year-old appearing for any event organised by the Stamford-based promotion.

During the recent media call for AEW Dynasty, the AEW boss was asked if he would allow Sting to attend WWE's Hall of Fame. Khan said he wasn't sure since he had been focused on the upcoming PPV and hadn't spoken to The Icon about the matter.

Disco Inferno believes Tony Khan won't be at fault if he prevents Sting from attending WWE's Hall of Fame

Since the news about Lex Luger's WWE Hall of Fame induction broke, there has been a lot of speculation on whether Sting would be allowed to induct his long-time friend. Some critics have claimed that Tony would get a lot of heat if he stopped The Icon from attending the event.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that Khan shouldn't be blamed for preventing The Icon from attending the Hall of Fame since WWE didn't allow Lex Luger, who is on a Legends contract with the Stamford-based promotion, to appear on camera for Sting's last match.

"Like people say the same, Tony is being petty, but, bro, they wouldn't let Lex Luger appear on camera, WWE wouldn't, for Sting's last match and I'm like ... 'Why would you?' If you're like, don't be a ... you know let them walk all over you. This is the Hall of Fame ... I'm not admonishing Tony for not letting Sting induct Luger just because that's the climate. WWE threw the first punch," Disco said. [2:08 - 2:40]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan finally allows Sting to attend the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony later this month.

