Tony Khan finally confirms if major AEW titles are being retired after All In 2025

AEW President Tony Khan recently addressed and clarified a major confusion. The company will be unifying International and Continental Championships at All In: Texas. Champions Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega will battle at the grand stage, where the winner will capture the AEW Unified Championship.

Ad

It was announced that the two titles will be carried as one going forward. On the beautiful title, the legacy of Okada and Omega was carved on one side of the plate, allowing fans to see Rainmaker, while on the other side, One-Winged Angel can be seen. However, a major misconception was spread that the two titles would be retired as we bring in the Unified title.

When asked about the two championships on the All In: Texas media call, Tony Khan clarified that the titles aren't being retired. The Unified Championship will be carrying the lineage of both titles going forward.

Ad

Trending

“I have never said I’m retiring the championships. I never said that. The Unified AEW Championship is new to us. Never before have two AEW singles championships been held by the same wrestler at the same time (...) I created one Unified Championship belt to represent not only the significance of this match, the winner take all nature, that there would be one person carrying the lineage of these two championships after the match," he said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

MJF praised Tony Khan and his changed approach

AEW was heavily criticized for signing every former WWE star that the latter company released, regardless of their talent level.

While speaking with TV Insider, MJF said that Tony Khan now evaluates if a star is worth signing for AEW.

"Tony Khan has learned that you want people in your locker room that not only want to be there but are worthy of being there. We’ve had a lot of guys in the past come in and think they are going to be king sh*t just because they had their time in the sun for a millisecond in other promotions," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see how the AEW President books All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!