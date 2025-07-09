Tony Khan finally confirms if major AEW titles are being retired after All In 2025

AEW President Tony Khan recently addressed and clarified a major confusion. The company will be unifying International and Continental Championships at All In: Texas. Champions Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega will battle at the grand stage, where the winner will capture the AEW Unified Championship.
It was announced that the two titles will be carried as one going forward. On the beautiful title, the legacy of Okada and Omega was carved on one side of the plate, allowing fans to see Rainmaker, while on the other side, One-Winged Angel can be seen. However, a major misconception was spread that the two titles would be retired as we bring in the Unified title.
When asked about the two championships on the All In: Texas media call, Tony Khan clarified that the titles aren't being retired. The Unified Championship will be carrying the lineage of both titles going forward.
“I have never said I’m retiring the championships. I never said that. The Unified AEW Championship is new to us. Never before have two AEW singles championships been held by the same wrestler at the same time (...) I created one Unified Championship belt to represent not only the significance of this match, the winner take all nature, that there would be one person carrying the lineage of these two championships after the match," he said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]
MJF praised Tony Khan and his changed approach
AEW was heavily criticized for signing every former WWE star that the latter company released, regardless of their talent level.
While speaking with TV Insider, MJF said that Tony Khan now evaluates if a star is worth signing for AEW.
"Tony Khan has learned that you want people in your locker room that not only want to be there but are worthy of being there. We’ve had a lot of guys in the past come in and think they are going to be king sh*t just because they had their time in the sun for a millisecond in other promotions," he said.
It will be interesting to see how the AEW President books All In: Texas.
