Tony Khan finally unblocks former WWE Superstar

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed on Twitter that he has "unblocked" a former WWE Superstar.

The name in question is Stokely Hathaway. He is currently signed to AEW and is the ringside manager of Kris Statlander. Willow Nightingale is also a part of the ongoing storyline. Hathaway has been trying to cause a rift between The Galaxy's Greatest Alien and The Babe with the Power for quite some time.

Nightingale will face Skye Blue on the Valentine's Day special episode of AEW Dynamite. On Twitter, Khan announced the match and also mentioned that he had unblocked Hathaway.

"This Wednesday, Valentine's Day @HEBCenter near Austin, TX Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite On TBS, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT @Skyebyee vs. @willowwrestles. After a face-off on Rampage, Skye Blue fights Willow this Wednesday as AEW celebrates Valentine's Day! You're unblocked @StokelyHathaway," Khan posted.

For those unaware, the former WWE star said Khan had blocked his phone number while cutting a promo on AEW Collision.

Tony Khan recently announced Dynamite: Big Business

Tony Khan has a busy few weeks ahead of him as the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view is inching closer. Last Wednesday, he announced the Big Business edition of Dynamite for March 13, 2024.

The special episode of Dynamite will go down in Boston, the billed hometown of former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone). Many believe The Boss may finally debut in All Elite Wrestling on the show amid widespread speculation about her future in the business.

All Elite Wrestling has seemingly hinted at Mercedes Mone's arrival by dropping subtle teases in the promotional material of Dynamite: Big Business. It will be interesting to see if the former women's champion will show up on the Wednesday night program on March 13.

