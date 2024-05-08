Tony Khan fires shots at WWE again following his controversial recent comments

Tony Khan has often made some controversial remarks at WWE. Recently, the AEW President fired more shots at the Stamford-based company.

Ever since AEW was first launched in 2019, they have been at loggerheads with WWE. Both promotions have taken shots at each other on television and over social media. Tony recently even compared Titanland to Harvey Weinstein referencing the recent sexual assault lawsuit levied against Vince McMahon, who resigned from all his duties at the company earlier this year. Triple H gained the full control over creative following McMahon's exit.

Now Tony Khan did an interview with Cincy 360 where he subtly highlighted the key differences between AEW and WWE.

"We're fighting against an establishment and we've built a huge fanbase in a pretty quick time. People love the fast paced exciting action, and the interviews. In AEW, people really feel a connection with the wrestlers. We don't script the interviews here. People go out, maybe they have bullet points and key pieces of information they are trying to get out, but it feels like you're hearing a real person talk. Which isn't always the way it feels in some of the competition's interviews. That's one major difference."

Khan continued:

"Our biggest strength is the quality of our athletes and the charisma of our biggest stars. Some of the biggest names in wrestling are in AEW and there is a reason why big free agents want to come to AEW.”

Tony Khan received an offer to form an alliance

Two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, The Elite shocked the world when they brutally attacked Tony Khan and laid him out in the middle of the ring. Following this attack, the AEW boss was seen sporting a neckbrace. However, he has now received an offer from a tag team to form an alliance.

Carlie Bravo of The Infantry took to social media to offer a helping hand of his team to his boss to solve The Elite's problem.

"Ayo Boss, @TonyKhan, If you need a couple guys to help out with your ELITE problem, say the word, and you know #theINFANTRY is pullin up with the QUICKNESS. [saluting face emoji] [eagle emoji] #AEW," Carlie Bravo wrote.

It will be interesting to see if the AEW President will take Carlie Bravo up on his offer to form an alliance.