AEW President Tony Khan receives an unexpected offer to form an alliance

AEW boss Tony Khan has become one of the key figures of the pro wrestling industry in just a few years. The son of a billionaire has his fair share of critics, but Khan also has plenty of supporters and people offering their services.

Tony Khan was recently attacked by The New Elite in his first major angle since launching All Elite Wrestling. The 41-year-old executive continues to wear a neck brace amid fan speculation on what repercussions The Young Bucks and their crew will face. A certain up-and-coming tag team has just offered to help Tony take care of his problem: Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean of The Infantry.

Bravo took to X ahead of tonight's Dynamite to send a message to the AEW President and CEO. The military veterans are waiting to "pull up" on The New Elite.

"Ayo Boss, @TonyKhan, If you need a couple guys to help out with your ELITE problem, say the word, and you know #theINFANTRY is pullin up with the QUICKNESS. [saluting face emoji] [eagle emoji] #AEW," Carlie Bravo wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Infantry has not appeared for All Elite Wrestling since their loss to FTR on the March 30 episode of Collision. They regularly work for Ring of Honor, and just defeated The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) on ROH TV.

AEW Dynamite Control Center and updated line-up for tonight

All Elite Wrestling will continue the Road to Double Or Nothing 2024 as tonight's Dynamite airs live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Tonight's loaded Dynamite episode will feature an announcement from Kenny Omega, plus a big face-off between AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage, and a TNT Championship match between Adam Copeland and Brody King. Here is the updated line-up:

Swerve Strickland calls out Christian Cage face-to-face

Serena Deeb addresses Toni Storm

Chris Jericho and Big Bill will be in action

Kenny Omega will make an announcement

Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

TNT Champion Adam Copeland defends vs. Brody King

The Jacksonville-based promotion is expected to confirm new matches for Double Or Nothing as well. The sixth annual DoN pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.