Tony Khan on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door potentially becoming an annual event

AEW president Tony Khan has spoken openly about the joy of working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling booker Gedo. He noted that things have gone so well that he would like to see Forbidden Door become an annual tradition.

Despite having an increasingly strong working relationship with NJPW in recent years, Forbidden Door will be the first time AEW and New Japan will collaborate on a pay-per-view.

Forbidden Door will not only be historic for being the first AEW/NJPW show, but it will also be remarkable because the event will crown an Interim AEW World Champion. Either Jon Moxley or Hiroshi Tanahashi will walk away with the gold when they finally collide in a singles match.

Cross-promotional events can be tricky due to the two companies having different stories to tell, but Tony Khan spoke highly about NJPW booker Gedo in an interview with Comicbook.

"Gedo and I, generally anything that involves AEW & New Japan, I think we're both going to have to agree on what the matchup is, and what the ideas are for the show. And in general, that's what we've been doing for over a year now. And it's worked really well." (H/T Fightful)

Khan was also asked whether or not Forbidden Door would become an annual event, to which he responded with a hopeful yes.

"Yeah. I think we are hoping that's what it'll become," Khan continued. (H/T Fightful).

Tony Khan pulled no punches in stacking the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite

Fans are on the road to Forbidden Door, but there are still a few stops along the way before June 26th. One of those stops is the upcoming "Road Rager" episode of Dynamite, which Tony Khan has loaded with high-profile dream matches.

Fans in St. Louis, Missouri will see Wardlow battle twenty security guards, Dax Harwood of FTR face NJPW's Will Ospreay and Toni Storm clash with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

In one of the featured bouts, Chris Jericho and Ortiz will put their dignity on the line in a Hair vs. Hair match. The bout will be a stepping stone on the way to the big "Blood and Guts" match that goes down on June 29th.

Plus, Jurassic Express will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships in a Ladder Match against The Young Bucks. The contest was originally a Triple Threat match that involved The Hardys; however, due to Jeff Hardy's arrest and suspension from AEW, the brothers were removed.

What will happen on the "Road Rager" edition of AEW Dynamite? Tune in tonight to find out!

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Forbidden Door become an annual show? Yes No 0 votes so far