Tony Khan and former WCW star have a wholesome exchange, they met when the AEW boss was just 13!

AEW President Tony Khan recalled his meeting with a WCW veteran when he was just 13 years old. The two had a sweet exchange on social media after the veteran reacted to a new company signing.

On AEW Dynamite this week, Speedball Mike Bailey made his anticipated debut with a win over The Beast Mortos and qualified for the International Title number one contender's match. The former WCW star, Crowbar, reacted to the signing with a wholesome message to his former opponent, Mike Bailey.

Interestingly, the AEW President, Tony Khan, took notice of the comments by Crowbar and recalled his meeting with the WCW veteran as a 13-year-old for an autograph signing.

"Thank you for signing my table piece in Philadelphia when I was 13 years old," Tony wrote.

Crowbar was delighted to hear about Tony remembering their meeting decades ago and replied to Khan with a wholesome message as well.

"It was my pleasure, I was always flattered when fans wanted undercard green guy “Devon Storm’s”autograph, You probably didn’t realize that me signing the table piece meant just as much to me as it did to you. Thank you for taking time out to comment back on my comment! Great stuff tonight!" Crowbar wrote.

Tony Khan announced a new signing with the All Elite graphic, and the star reacted

Following his impressive AEW debut and a victory over The Beast Mortos on Dynamite this week, Speedball Mike Bailey got the official All Elite graphic from Tony Khan with the following message:

"He made a very successful debut on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it’s official: @SpeedballBailey is ALL ELITE! Thank you all watching AEW tonight, live on @TBSNetwork and/or @StreamOnMax right NOW!"

Mike Bailey expressed his excitement while reacting to Tony with the following message:

"LFG" #AEWDynamite.

Moreover, Speedball Mike Bailey is slated for a four-way International Title number one contender's match next week on Dynamite. Fans will have to wait and see if Mike Bailey will be able to make his way to the title match at AEW Dynasty.

