"He’ll be back" - Tony Khan speaks on former WWE Superstar's eventual return to AEW

Tony Khan has quite a number of stars on his roster who are currently injured. While fans wait for updates on stars like Kenny Omega, Khan recently spoke about CM Punk's return and how they're all expecting him to be back in action soon.

Punk captured the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing after a buzzworthy battle against Hangman Page. While fans were looking forward to the beginning of an epic reign, the star announced his injury within the first week of his reign. In his absence, AEW will crown the Interim World Champion while Punk recovers from his injury.

During his interview with Connor Casey of ComicBook, Tony Khan expressed his optimism surrounding the champion's return.

“I can’t comment on his return timetable. I’m very hopeful and optimistic though, and his surgery was successful, and he’ll be back. I don’t want to put an exact date on it and put any expectations on him. But I do think we’re very optimistic about it and I think Punk is optimistic about it too, which is great,” Khan said. (H/T: WrestlePursists)

While it's currently unclear when CM Punk will return, Tony Khan has made sure that the veteran will either have to defend his belt against Jon Moxley or Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Until then, fans will simply have to be patient while the AEW World Champion slowly recovers from his injury.

Tony Khan on why he introduced the All-Atlantic Championship

During the same interview, Khan explained the recent addition to AEW's championship collection. He noted that the All-Atlantic Championship will create more opportunities for the wrestlers.

“For the international fans and for the international wrestlers on the roster, I felt like it would create more opportunities. But I also don’t think this title or these opportunities are exclusive to the international wrestlers. But it’s a big benefit of the term,” Khan said. (H/T: ComicBook.com)

Unfortunately, not all fans are happy with Tony Khan's new championship, and some have already started to criticize him. Regardless, a new tournament has already begun for the belt, and fans will get to see the next qualifying bout on AEW Dynamite tonight.

