"Tony Khan get the lawyer on the phone," "Hope TK sues" - Fans erupt after WWE makes a huge reference ahead of SummerSlam 2025

Ahead of SummerSlam, WWE has suddenly made a major reference to an early moment in one of their stars' careers. Fans have reacted to this and demanded it be brought up with Tony Khan due to his connection to the issue.At this weekend's two-night PLE, the Stamford-based promotion has put together several major matches, including several major title matches. One of these is Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. This will be their first TV bout against one another.During the SummerSlam Kickoff Show earlier today, both Punk and the Ring General made an appearance. WWE played a video package during the show, briefly showing the Straight Edge Superstar's Summer of 2005 as the ROH World Champion.A screengrab of the moment can be seen in the post below.Fans have reacted to this, wondering how the promotion was able to feature a ROH graphic, given that Tony Khan now owns the company. Several fans brought up the copyright and tagged Khan. It seems that some of them even wanted him to hire a lawyer and sue WWE for this.Fans react to Punk's ROH image being used on X.It is unclear whether Khan has the power to do so and if he has any claim over the graphic used. It is also possible that the wrestling juggernaut got this from another source.CM Punk called out two WWE Superstars earlier todayDuring the Kickoff show, CM Punk made an interesting claim about his bout with Gunther. He mentioned how, for the first time in a while in WWE, he was facing off with someone where it was nothing personal and strictly business.This was a clear shot at both Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, whom he claimed were people who whined about things that happened a few years ago.“For the first time, I’m staring across the ring from a competitor, and it’s not personal — it’s strictly business. It’s not some crying little p*** baby whining about something that happened when they were 16, or mad that I moved their shoes in the locker room back in 2009, or whatever else these infantile little b****es complained about when it comes to Punk. Tomorrow night, CM Punk vs. GUNTHER is about competition. It reminds me of the Summer of Punk — 2005 and 2011,&quot; he said. [H/T: Ringside News]WWE SummerSlam is one of the company's highly anticipated PLEs of the calendar year. With several matches that have the potential to be show-stealers, it remains to be seen which one ends up being the match of the night.