CM Punk calls major WWE stars "little b****es" ahead of SummerSlam

CM Punk called out two major WWE stars ahead of his title match at SummerSlam. The Second City Saint will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey.

Speaking at the SummerSlam Kickoff Show today, CM Punk seemingly took shots at Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins for holding onto issues with him in the past. He noted that his match against Gunther is about competition and compared it to the Summer of Punk in the past.

“For the first time, I’m staring across the ring from a competitor, and it’s not personal — it’s strictly business. It’s not some crying little p*** baby whining about something that happened when they were 16, or mad that I moved their shoes in the locker room back in 2009, or whatever else these infantile little b****es complained about when it comes to Punk. Tomorrow night, CM Punk vs. GUNTHER is about competition. It reminds me of the Summer of Punk — 2005 and 2011," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the Kickoff Show in the video below:

Punk earned a shot at Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship by winning a Gauntlet match last month on WWE RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer predicts CM Punk will win at SummerSlam

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently predicted that CM Punk would win the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

Gunther lost the title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 but won it back from The Yeet Master last month on RAW. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long noted that Punk had been around for a while and predicted that he would get the better of The Ring General at SummerSlam.

"Well, Punk is the in-ring veteran now. He's done a lot of things, he's smart, and he knows a lot of tricks. So I'm looking for Punk to win this one." [0:13 onwards]

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if Gunther can defeat the former AEW star to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

