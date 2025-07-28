  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • WWE legend hints at major twist in CM Punk vs. Gunther match - "He knows a lot of tricks" (Exclusive)

WWE legend hints at major twist in CM Punk vs. Gunther match - "He knows a lot of tricks" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 28, 2025 05:50 GMT
CM Punk confronted Gunther on RAW last week [Image: WWE.com]
CM Punk confronted Gunther on RAW last week [Image: WWE.com]

Veteran WWE manager Teddy Long has a bold prediction for CM Punk. The star is getting ready for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at SummerSlam.

Ad

CM Punk won a high-profile gauntlet match on the July 14 edition of RAW to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight title. Last week, the Best in the World confronted Gunther in the middle of the ring. The two stars shot some verbal jabs at each other, and the Ring General walked out after claiming that he would make Punk regret ever stepping into the ring against him.

During a recent discussion with Mac Davis of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Teddy claimed that CM Punk is the in-ring veteran in this encounter. He felt the Best in the World could use his experience and pull out a win with his bag of tricks. The Hall of Famer claimed he wouldn't be surprised if Punk walked out of SummerSlam as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Well, Punk is the in-ring veteran now. He's done a lot of things, he's smart, and he knows a lot of tricks. So I'm looking for Punk to win this one." [0:13 onwards]
youtube-cover
Ad

Punk and Gunther have never faced each other in singles combat. It will be intriguing to see who emerges victorious when these two megastars collide this weekend.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications