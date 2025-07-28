WWE legend hints at major twist in CM Punk vs. Gunther match - "He knows a lot of tricks" (Exclusive)

Veteran WWE manager Teddy Long has a bold prediction for CM Punk. The star is getting ready for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at SummerSlam.

CM Punk won a high-profile gauntlet match on the July 14 edition of RAW to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight title. Last week, the Best in the World confronted Gunther in the middle of the ring. The two stars shot some verbal jabs at each other, and the Ring General walked out after claiming that he would make Punk regret ever stepping into the ring against him.

During a recent discussion with Mac Davis of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Teddy claimed that CM Punk is the in-ring veteran in this encounter. He felt the Best in the World could use his experience and pull out a win with his bag of tricks. The Hall of Famer claimed he wouldn't be surprised if Punk walked out of SummerSlam as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

"Well, Punk is the in-ring veteran now. He's done a lot of things, he's smart, and he knows a lot of tricks. So I'm looking for Punk to win this one." [0:13 onwards]

Punk and Gunther have never faced each other in singles combat. It will be intriguing to see who emerges victorious when these two megastars collide this weekend.

