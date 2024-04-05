Tony Khan gets compared to controversial veteran by former WWE personality following CM Punk's explosive interview (Exclusive)

CM Punk's controversial interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour is gaining a lot of attention. Other wrestling analysts are discussing several aspects revealed during the interview.

As Vince Russo, EC3, and Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed everything that Punk revealed about Khan, Russo compared Khan to another wrestling promotion owner who was equally controversial during her reign - Dixie Carter of TNA.

The soft-spoken, female President of TNA was in the business for about 14 years and even made on-screen appearances on programming. She was on the board of Fight Media Group, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports that now has an 85% stake in the company, for a while and still retains a minority stake in TNA. During their talk, Russo likened Dixie to Khan:

"Dixie was a lot like this. You got people that just don't want to and can't deal with confrontation. So, what do they bro? They stick their head in the sand like it's not happening. He comes across to me as he is one of those kind of people," he said. [14:37 - 15:00]

Vince Russo terms Tony Khan a 'mark'

Vince Russo has had some special criticism of Khan time and again. He has asked Khan for booking rights for AEW for at least six months, revealing what he thinks about the current booking that Tony's doing for the show.

In a scathing tweet, Russo had once termed Khan a mark and had even said that he is willing to 'teach' Khan. This had no connection to the CM Punk controversy that erupted in 2023 after Punk and Jack Perry had a backstage altercation at the Zero Hour of AEW: All In, which led to both wrestlers being suspended. CM Punk returned to WWE, while Perry is now performing in NJPW:

"I'm here to TEACH YOU. I'm here for you to LEARN. If "Tony the Tanker", aka @TonyKhan, who has now tanked THREE @AEWShows, had never taken a Cheap Shot at my WCW Writing---totally ignoring the ratings growth my first 3 months there---simply because he's a Mark---I would not be Pointing out his TV Writing Failures. That Simple. Mind your own yard, worry about yourself, and you won't ever have to deal with the Embarrassment that Karma brings. See---I just TAUGHT you something again!!!" he tweeted.

As new and more information and quotes from CM Punk trickle out from the Helwani interview, there could be more quotes from wrestling veterans.

