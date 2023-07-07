"I'm here to TEACH YOU" - WWE veteran goes off on Tony Khan for recent AEW show ratings, calls him a "mark"

A WWE Veteran has openly bashed AEW President Tony Khan. Khan has been facing a lot of criticism lately. However, One question that has come up often is about the sinking ratings of the new AEW show, Collision.

Since its debut episode last month, AEW Collision continues to have a decrease in ratings every week. This is an unexpected sight, as fans believed including CM Punk on the show would boost ratings.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo sent out a tweet in which he seemed to be furious with Tony Khan. He labeled him as "Tony the Tanker" for tanking three AEW shows:

"I'm here to TEACH YOU. I'm here for you to LEARN. If "Tony the Tanker", aka @TonyKhan, who has now tanked THREE @AEW Shows, had never taken a Cheap Shot at my WCW Writing---totally ignoring the ratings growth my first 3 months there---simply because he's a Mark---I would not be Pointing out his TV Writing Failures. That Simple. Mind your own yard, worry about yourself, and you won't ever have to deal with the Embarrassment that Karma brings. See---I just TAUGHT you something again!!!" tweeted Russo.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso I'm here to TEACH YOU. I'm here for you to LEARN. If "Tony the Tanker", aka @TonyKhan , who has now tanked THREE @AEW Shows, had never taken a Cheap Shot at my WCW Writing---totally ignoring the ratings growth my first 3 months there---simply because he's a Mark---I would not be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I'm here to TEACH YOU. I'm here for you to LEARN. If "Tony the Tanker", aka @TonyKhan, who has now tanked THREE @AEW Shows, had never taken a Cheap Shot at my WCW Writing---totally ignoring the ratings growth my first 3 months there---simply because he's a Mark---I would not be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lnjWfdYibG

WWE veteran Vince Russo gives his thoughts on recent scary spot involving Kenny Omega

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on the scary spot in the match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at the AEW x Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The two men got a standing ovation backstage. However, the match had a scary spot that got many people talking.

Will Ospreay dropped Kenny Omega on the back of his neck using the Tiger Driver '91 move made famous by the late Mitsuharu Misawa in All Japan Pro Wrestling.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo revealed the conversation he had with former WWE star Al Snow and gave his thoughts on the execution of the Tiger Driver '91 move in the match:

"Bro, I had Al Snow on the show today, we played it for him, and I went, 'Al, what happened here? Tell me what happened here.' Al basically said, 'Bro, Ospreay's got to pop out his hips so he can pop out Omega, so Omega has enough room for him to land on his back.' I'm like, 'Okay, Al, what went wrong?' He said, 'What went wrong, Vince, is by the time they get to the spot, because of everything they've done, they're freaking exhausted.' He said, 'He did not have the energy to do that the right way; that's what happened.' Will Ospreay is a pro, Kenny Omega is a pro, but when you're doing this for 20 minutes, and then you've got to do something that simple, and you are shot, somebody's going to get hurt, bro." [From 01:54 to 02:50]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager And he did with a goddamn Tiger Driver '91. And he did with a goddamn Tiger Driver '91. https://t.co/p0kZd8f0t2

Do you agree with Vince Russo's comments? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes