Ex-WWE writer points out exactly what went wrong in a recent scary spot involving AEW star Kenny Omega (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has got a lot of people talking after his huge match with Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, but an ex-WWE writer thinks that something went wrong in the match.

Out of all of the crazy spots in the two men's rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 17, the Tiger Driver '91 is the move that has got the most attention from the people who loved it and hated it in equal measure.

Ospreay dropped Omega on the back of his neck with a move that was made famous by the late Mitsuharu Misawa in All Japan Pro Wrestling. Misawa only used it as a last resort in his matches when he couldn't quite finish off an opponent.

During the most recent edition of "Writing with Russo," Vince Russo detailed a conversation he had with former WWE Superstar Al Snow regarding the move and asked if anything went wrong or whether it went according to plan. Here's what Vince had to say:

"Bro I had Al Snow on the show today, we played it for him and I went, 'Al, what happened here? Tell me what happened here.' Al basically said, 'Bro, Ospreay's got to pop out his hips so he can pop out Omega, so Omega has enough room for him to land on his back.' I'm like, 'okay Al, what went wrong?' He said, 'what went wrong Vince is by the time they get to the spot, because of everything they've done, they're freaking exhausted.' He said, 'he did not have the energy to do that the right way, that's what happened.' Will Ospreay is a pro, Kenny Omega is a pro, but when you're doing this for 20 minutes and then you've got to do something that simple and you are shot, somebody's going to get hurt bro." [From 01:54 to 02:50]

You can watch the entire episode of Writing with Russo right here:

Kenny Omega will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

To everyone's surprise, Kenny Omega is seemingly fine after his match with Will Ospreay, despite how dangerous the Tiger Driver '91 spot looked. But what isn't fine about Omega is that he now has been pinned at two straight pay-per-view events, meaning The Cleaner now needs to bounce back.

Kenny will get that chance this week on AEW Dynamite when he takes on the man who pinned him at Double or Nothing, Wheeler Yuta.

Both men will be looking to gain some momentum heading into the huge "Blood & Guts" match between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club coming up on July 19th, and a victory on Dynamite will certainly put the winner on the right path.

