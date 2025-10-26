  • home icon
  Tony Khan gives another huge chance to The Young Bucks despite AEW setback

Tony Khan gives another huge chance to The Young Bucks despite AEW setback

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 26, 2025 04:21 GMT
Young Bucks Tony Khan
Tony Khan's announcment for The Young Bucks (Source-AEW on YT and YoungBucks on X)

The Young Bucks got a big opportunity from Tony Khan despite facing a setback on the latest episode of Collision. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been on a downward spiral for the past few months.

Ever since losing their EVP titles at All In Texas in July, The Young Bucks have been facing a career downfall and are constantly being disrespected by AEW as well. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson suffered a loss against Jurassic Express at WrestleDream 2025. The duo recently asked Tony Khan for a money match, and Tony gave them that on Collision.

The Bucks teamed with FTR to take on the team of Jurassic Express and JetSpeed in an 8-man tag for $400,000. Matt and Nick failed to capture the win yet again due to their teammates, FTR, getting pinned. Nevertheless, Khan gave the former Company EVPs another huge opportunity despite the setback on Collision.

Taking to X, Tony announced that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will take on FTR, Jurassic Express, and JetSpeed in a four-way tag team encounter this Wednesday on Dynamite to determine the No.1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The winning team will challenge Brodido for the titles at Full Gear 2025:

"Fright Night #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY 10/29 Fright Night 4-Way Fight @DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs @YoungBucks vs @Jet2Flyy/@SpeedballBailey vs @boy_myth_legend/@Luchasaurus They collided for $400k tonight! They fight for an #AEWFullGear World TagTeam Title shot THIS WEDNESDAY!" Khan announced.
The Young Bucks recently teased a big change in AEW

After The Young Bucks lost to Jurassic Express at WrestleDream 2025, Don Callis Family showed up and attacked Luchasaurus and Jack Perry. The Bucks walked out of the ring before Kenny Omega showed up, and the duo teased a face turn.

In their recent BTE vlogs, The Bucks teased a babyface turn yet again as they were berated by their family member for losing and admitted that maybe they deserve it.

Fans will have to wait and see if Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will turn babyface after a long time.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

