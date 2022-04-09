Tony Khan gives disappointing update on the future of AEW Stadium Stampede match

AEW owner Tony Khan provided an update on the future of the Stadium Stampede matches. He has insinuated that we may not see another one of those in the near future.

The Stadium Stampede match has become a staple of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, with the last two editions of the show featuring the stipulation. Double or Nothing 2020 saw the super team of The Elite and Matt Hardy beat the Inner Circle, and the 2021 edition saw The Inner CIrcle beat The PInnacle.

Speaking to ESPN, Khan said that although the Stadium Stampede match is one of the company's signature events, it does not have a place in a post-pandemic world.

Here's what Tony had to say:

“I've thought about it. It’s a very different wrestling world now than it was during the pandemic. I think it’s a great match, a signature match for us that people really enjoyed. But some of the reasons we presented that match were because of the challenges that existed in the world because of the pandemic, as far as presenting sporting events with live fans. That doesn’t really exist in this live-event pandemic.”

You can check out the results for this week's Rampage here.

Tony Khan confirms the Blood and Guts match will return to AEW

Although Khan was pessimistic about the return of the Stadium Stampede match, he did ensure that the Blood and Guts match would make a return this year.

Here's what Tony Khan said about Blood and Guts' return:

"Yeah. I'd say to expect Blood & Guts this summer."

The last edition of Blood and Guts saw Pinnacle defeat Inner Circle in a brilliant match. With a plethora of factions in AEW, it could be anyone's guess which teams will feature when the match takes place in the future.

Which teams would you like to see inside Blood and Guts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Angana Roy