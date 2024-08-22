Tony Khan gives a huge update on Ricky Starks amid WWE rumors

Tony Khan gave a huge update on the future of Ricky Starks as rumors linking him to WWE continue to make the rounds. This news comes as somewhat of a relief to AEW fans.

Ricky Starks has not been seen on AEW television ever since he and Big Bill lost their tag team titles to Sting and Darby Allin in February, earlier this year. Since then, he was spotted attending WWE WrestleMania 40, which sparked rumors of his move to the Stamford-based promotion.

Now, AEW president Tony Khan has put those rumors to bed and assured the fans that Starks was still under contract with the Jacksonville-based company. Khan was speaking at the All In media call when he was asked about the 34-year-old star's future in AEW.

Without giving much away, he said that Ricky Starks was very well-regarded and that he was still under contract with the company. However, he did not add anything more to that. It will be interesting to see if the former FTW Champion will have some part to play at All In, later this week.

Booker T thinks Ricky Starks is perfect for WWE

WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T has suggested that Ricky Starks would be the perfect signing for WWE.

Booker, who is known to have strong opinions, spoke out on Starks’ current situation and also shed light on the AEW star's comparisons with The Rock. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, he said:

“I think he fits in perfectly. I mean, I really do. I think he’s got that look, he’s got the swagger. His name has gotten there before he did, so that right there said a whole lot about Ricky Starks. The guy believes in himself. That’s one thing I could say, almost like about Ethan Page. Starks — this kid. He has something, I don’t know what it is. People are always comparing him to The Rock. Me personally, I don’t see that. I don’t see that. But his promo style, his dress perhaps, maybe look, I don’t know. But people do compare him a lot to The Rock.”

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Receiving such huge praise from the wrestling legend is something that Starks will strive to take inspiration from and hope to emulate someday.

