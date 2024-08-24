Tony Khan gives an important update regarding AEW All In 2024

Excitement has reached a fever pitch with AEW All In 2024 just one day away. The card has shaped up into one of All Elite Wrestling's most anticipated offers of the year, but it seems that fans will see at least one more match added tonight.

Last year's All In featured nine matches on the main card, with two more on the Zero Hour pre-show. As of now, tomorrow's show at Wembley also has nine matches booked, but Zero Hour only features one thus far: Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii in a Mixed-Tag Team bout.

The pre-show for All In 2023 ultimately stole the headlines due to Jack Perry's unscripted taunt toward CM Punk. With the AEW faithful looking forward to this year's offerings, a fan asked Tony Khan on X (fka Twitter) if any further Zero Hour matches would be announced before tomorrow.

Trending

The All Elite Wrestling President responded today and revealed that he has something in store on tonight's go-home episode of AEW Collision.

"Tonight on Saturday Night #AEWCollision," Khan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Updated AEW All In 2024 match card

AEW All In 2024 has featured a longer and more cohesive build than last year's edition in terms of storylines, rivalries, and big matches. Tomorrow's extravaganza features several championship bouts, the climaxes of two extremely bitter feuds, high stakes multi-man action, and the potential retirement of a wrestling legend.

Here is the updated card for AEW All In 2024:

Zero Hour: Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii

Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii Casino Gauntlet Match

American Championship : MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK

Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK World Trios Championship [4-Way Ladder Match]: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, Nick Wayne) (c) vs. The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Pac, Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta)

The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, Nick Wayne) (c) vs. The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Pac, Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) TNT Championship [Coffin Match]: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May World Championship [Career vs. Title Match]: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Expand Tweet

The main event of AEW All In 2024 will see Swerve Strickland attempt to put Bryan Danielson on the shelf for good. The American Dragon has declared that if he fails to win the AEW World Championship, he will never wrestle again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback