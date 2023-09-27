Tony Khan gives update on former champion who has been missing for 3 months

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the media today ahead of his company's much-anticipated WrestleDream pay-per-view, which will take place on October 1st in Seattle, WA. The All Elite chief touched on several subjects, including the status of three-time TNT Champion Wardlow.

Wardlow has been a dominant force in All Elite Wrestling since his debut as a bodyguard for current AEW World Champion MJF. However, fans have often been critical of the big man's stop-start booking. That criticism recently resurfaced because Wardlow has not been seen on AEW television since June, when he lost the TNT Championship to Luchasaurus.

Tony Khan was asked about The War Dog at today's press conference. Some have speculated that he could be on his way out of AEW, but Khan assured listeners that the 35-year-old will be back on TV at some point. Tony called Wardlow one of the greatest TNT Champions the company has had and stated that he would be back "when the time is right."

Wardlow sends a message to Tony Khan's roster amid his absence

Although Mr. Mayhem has been absent from television since June, that doesn't mean he rests on his laurels. Wardlow seems hungry to resume his in-ring dominance, judging by a message he recently sent out to the AEW locker room.

The big man took to Twitter (X) on September 7th and declared his intention to "play dad" when he returned to teach everyone about respect.

Wardlow's hottest period was in mid-2022, but the 35-year-old significantly cooled off due to stop-start booking and the chaotic title changes that characterized the TNT Championship scene last year. It remains to be seen who Tony Khan will book to face Mr. Mayhem when he returns to AEW television.

Are you a fan of Wardlow? Would you like to see him go after the AEW World Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

