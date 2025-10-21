Tony Khan heaps praise on John Cena ahead of his final WWE match

John Cena is inarguably one of the greatest ever to step foot in the wrestling ring. He is set to retire from the world of professional wrestling on December 13, at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, DC. Ahead of this huge match-up, AEW President Tony Khan heaped praise on The Cenation Leader.
Cena has been the cornerstone of WWE for the past two decades. He has carried the wrestling promotion on his back in all these years and has proven to be a legend in his field. He has been a 17-time World Champion, putting him in a league of his own. Recently, Tony Khan said that he has a ton of respect for The Cenation Leader, as he believes he is the greatest of all time.
Speaking on Z100 New York, Khan said that while he has never met Cena, he has only heard positive things about him in his life. The AEW President acknowledged The Franchise Player for stepping up in the wrestling business when the top stars were taking a step back from action. With a pretty positive tone, Khan said:
"John Cena's an absolutely legendary pro-wrestler who came into the space and became a huge star very quickly on television, because he has so much charisma and he's one of the hardest working people, as far as I know, in pro-wrestling. I've never actually met John Cena and I have a ton of respect for him as a wrestler. He seems like a wonderful person. Everybody I know that's worked with John Cena has only the very, very best things to say about him. He's known for being the utmost professional." [H/T: WrestleTalk]
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
Check out the full interview below:
John Cena set to return to Monday Night RAW next month
John Cena's last WWE appearance was at Crown Jewel last month, where he battled AJ Styles in an iconic match. The Cenation Leader has been absent from the WWE shows since then. But he is set to make his return to Monday Night RAW next month.
On the November 10th episode of Monday Night RAW in Boston, Massachusetts, The Franchise Player will make his return. After that, Cena will grace the stage for RAW in Madison Square Garden on November 17th, which will mark his last appearance on RAW in his career.
After that, Cena will compete at Survivor Series: WarGames at the end of November before appearing for his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences