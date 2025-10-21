Tony Khan heaps praise on John Cena ahead of his final WWE match

John Cena is inarguably one of the greatest ever to step foot in the wrestling ring. He is set to retire from the world of professional wrestling on December 13, at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, DC. Ahead of this huge match-up, AEW President Tony Khan heaped praise on The Cenation Leader.

Ad

Cena has been the cornerstone of WWE for the past two decades. He has carried the wrestling promotion on his back in all these years and has proven to be a legend in his field. He has been a 17-time World Champion, putting him in a league of his own. Recently, Tony Khan said that he has a ton of respect for The Cenation Leader, as he believes he is the greatest of all time.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Z100 New York, Khan said that while he has never met Cena, he has only heard positive things about him in his life. The AEW President acknowledged The Franchise Player for stepping up in the wrestling business when the top stars were taking a step back from action. With a pretty positive tone, Khan said:

"John Cena's an absolutely legendary pro-wrestler who came into the space and became a huge star very quickly on television, because he has so much charisma and he's one of the hardest working people, as far as I know, in pro-wrestling. I've never actually met John Cena and I have a ton of respect for him as a wrestler. He seems like a wonderful person. Everybody I know that's worked with John Cena has only the very, very best things to say about him. He's known for being the utmost professional." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

John Cena set to return to Monday Night RAW next month

John Cena's last WWE appearance was at Crown Jewel last month, where he battled AJ Styles in an iconic match. The Cenation Leader has been absent from the WWE shows since then. But he is set to make his return to Monday Night RAW next month.

On the November 10th episode of Monday Night RAW in Boston, Massachusetts, The Franchise Player will make his return. After that, Cena will grace the stage for RAW in Madison Square Garden on November 17th, which will mark his last appearance on RAW in his career.

After that, Cena will compete at Survivor Series: WarGames at the end of November before appearing for his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences