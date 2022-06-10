"I'm excited: many stars will return to AEW in the weeks ahead + glad to be back in our classic Friday Night #AEWRampage timeslot" – Tony Khan hints at numerous names making their way back to the promotion

Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to thank fans and wrestlers involved with the most recent AEW Dynamite. Khan also took a moment to reveal that "many" stars will be returning to the promotion in the coming weeks.

Currently, several signed AEW stars are injured, including reigning World Champion CM Punk and Kenny Omega. Other names such as Kip Sabian, Brian Cage, and Anthony Ogogo have been absent for months.

Check out Tony Khan's Tweet below:

"Thank you to everyone, fans at home, KC fans, staff + wrestlers who made #AEWDynamite Wednesday’s #1 show on cable/satellite! I’m excited: *many* stars will return to AEW in the weeks ahead + glad to be back in our classic Friday Night #AEWRampage timeslot Tomorrow @ 10pm/9pm CT!" - Khan Tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

I’m excited: *many* stars will return to AEW in the weeks ahead +

glad to be back in our classic

Friday Night

Tomorrow @ 10pm/9pm CT! Thank you to everyone, fans at home, KC fans, staff + wrestlers who made #AEWDynamite Wednesday’s #1 show on cable/satellite!I’m excited: *many* stars will return to AEW in the weeks ahead +glad to be back in our classicFriday Night #AEWRampage timeslotTomorrow @ 10pm/9pm CT! Thank you to everyone, fans at home, KC fans, staff + wrestlers who made #AEWDynamite Wednesday’s #1 show on cable/satellite!I’m excited: *many* stars will return to AEW in the weeks ahead +glad to be back in our classicFriday Night #AEWRampage timeslotTomorrow @ 10pm/9pm CT!

While it's currently unclear which stars will return, AEW is among the richest rosters in modern wrestling. Fans won't want to miss the next few weeks of AEW Dynamite.

Need to catch up with the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Fans responded favorably to Tony Khan's Tweet, while a handful took the opportunity to take a few shots at him

Not all fans seemed happy with Tony Khan's tweet, as the below-mentioned fan even shot at Khan's recent statement about "winning the Friday Night War."

"You still winning the Friday night wars in your head" - @RebelKelley1982 Tweeted.

RebelKelley1982 @RebelKelley1982 @TonyKhan You still winning the Friday night wars in your head @TonyKhan You still winning the Friday night wars in your head

Other fans took a moment to defend AEW and Khan, citing their love for the product.

"All these drones are so mad cuz the AEW fan base actually enjoys their product cuz this company doesn’t constantly let them down y’all don’t have to drag us down, you guys have fun with your Monday Night Rematches" - @UrMomsFav97 Tweeted.

Skyler Collins• @UrMomsFav97 @TonyKhan y’all don’t have to drag us down, you guys have fun with your Monday Night Rematches 🏻 @JRsBBQ All these drones are so mad cuz the AEW fan base actually enjoys their product cuz this company doesn’t constantly let them downy’all don’t have to drag us down, you guys have fun with your Monday Night Rematches @TonyKhan @JRsBBQ All these drones are so mad cuz the AEW fan base actually enjoys their product cuz this company doesn’t constantly let them down 😂 y’all don’t have to drag us down, you guys have fun with your Monday Night Rematches 👌🏻

Most fans are probably in the same boat as the fan below, waiting for the return of their favorite stars.

"Don’t give me hope Tony" - @ty_jans1212 Tweeted.

Fans will have to be patient to see which names will walk down the AEW ramp. Unfortunately, fans of Kenny Omega might have to wait longer, as the star is still slowly recovering from his injuries.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far