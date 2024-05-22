Tony Khan hints at "special" plans for AEW Double or Nothing 2024

Tony Khan has hinted at "special" and "cool plans" for AEW Double or Nothing 2024. This will be the sixth annual edition of the iconic pay-per-view.

The card for Double or Nothing 2024 is stacked with high-stakes matchups, with several titles being defended and stories to be advanced. One angle focuses on The New Elite, who will take on a team of All Elite Wrestling stars after taking out President Tony Khan and their former stablemate Kenny Omega.

In a conversation on The Rocker Morning Show, Tony Khan discussed being assaulted by The Elite in one of the promotion's top storylines heading into the pay-per-view event this weekend. He emphasized the allure of the company's recent programming, arguing that now would be an ideal time to jump into the product.

“It’s a great time to be an AEW fan. It’s a great time to jump in. If you haven’t watched AEW and you haven’t watched in a while, there’s a lot of cool stuff happening right now."

Khan noted that Double or Nothing 2024 will mark the event's fifth anniversary and hinted at several intriguing developments and attractions to be presented in the show, stating:

"Having every Wednesday night on TBS at 8 pm and having every Friday and Saturday on TNT, that’s pretty special. But this 5-year anniversary show is the biggest milestone we’ve ever hit and we’re gonna do it in a very special way. I’ve got a lot of really cool things planned and I promise it’s gonna be a classic show. You’re gonna love it this Sunday.” [H/T PWMania]

Tony Khan's announcement regarding the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will return to the MGM Garden Arena for Double or Nothing 2024. However, before that, the Jacksonville-based promotion will stage the go-home episode of Dynamite in the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA.

Tony Khan, the CEO and Creative Head of All Elite Wrestling, took to X/Twitter to discuss the company's fifth anniversary and announce that the May 22, 2024, episode of the Wednesday-night flagship show will have an overrun.

"Thank you all who watch AEW! This week is @AEW's 5 year anniversary! We're celebrating Sunday where it all began 5 years ago: #AEWDoN ppv @MGMGrand! But first, we have an exciting go-home Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Thanks to @TBSNetwork, we'll have an overrun on Wednesday!"

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the landscape of All Elite Wrestling looks like after Double or Nothing 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback