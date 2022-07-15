Tony Khan hits back at speculation over former WWE superstars, clears the air about massive AEW title change

Tony Khan addressed speculation regarding a potentially invalid title win for AEW Tag-Team Champions, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

In the main event of this week's Dynamite, the Young Bucks defended their belts from Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) and Swerve In Our Glory in a three-way match. Surprisingly, Swerve Strickland was able to pin Ricky Starks winning world titles in the process.

However, there has been an argument against the pinfall attempt. By considering everything, Ricky Starks was not the legal man inside the ring in the final moments of the fight. The referee seemingly overlooked this and did a three-count for Swerve's win.

Amidst rumors of this being a seed planted for a future rematch, Tony Khan took to Twitter and has shut down the hypothesis and declared the referee's decision as final.

"That speculation’s BS! As always in @AEW + per generally accepted pro wrestling practices: the referee’s decision is FINAL! Congratulations to the new World Tag Team Champions @swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee! See you all for Friday #AEWRampage TOMORROW @ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT."

Check out the Tweet below:

It seems the "Swerve in our Glory" won't have to worry about a rematch for the time being.

Fans had a varied response to the AEW President's statement

Given the popularity of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, many fans were happy with Tony Khan for putting his foot down.

However, some fans were also not pleased with how the rules were seemingly ignored in the heat of the moment.

Cody Ficker 🏳️‍🌈🏁 @ApocApollo



tbh I would prefer it if rules were much more strictly enforced all over

Whatever the case, the argument against Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee's first title win in the promotion has been laid to rest conclusively. It remains to be seen what is next for the newly crowned champions in the coming weeks.

