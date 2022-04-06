"A huge night" - Tony Khan hypes up tonight's AEW Dynamite, Another Owen Hart Cup Qualifier announced

AEW owner Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to announce the next match in the qualifying round of the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The match will involve former Women's Champion Hikaru Shida and Julia Hart.

Back in the fall of 2021, All Elite Wrestling announced that they will be honoring the legacy of wrestling legend Owen Hart by hosting a tournament known as the Owen Cup. There will be a women's tournament as well as a men's tournament that will conclude at Double or Nothing 2022.

We saw debutant Toni Storm qualify last week for the tournament by beating The Bunny. Tony Khan has announced the next fixture, which will be contested between former women's champion Hikaru Shida and the Varsity Blonds' Julia Hart.

He tweeted:

"Tomorrow on Wednesday Night Dynamite is a huge night of pro wrestling on TBS, and the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifiers continue LIVE on AEW Dynamite at 8pm ET/7pm CT with Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart. Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm are already in the field, who's next?"

You can check out the tweet below:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

vs.



A stacked card has been announced for this week's AEW Dynamite

This week's edition of Dynamite is stacked with mouth-watering matches. We will see the All Elite Wrestling debut of Samoa Joe as he wrestles his first match since leaving WWE. He will face The Acclaimed's Max Caster.

The Owen Hart cup qualifiers will continue as Hikaru Shida and Julia Hart battle to join Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm in the tournament.

The Hardys will be back in familiar territory as they take on The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables match.

Adam Cole is going to be in action as he takes on former WWE World Champion Christian Cage.

FTR will defend the ROH and AAA tag team titles against the Young Bucks in the sequel to their match at Full Gear 2020.

It is shaping up to be a great episode of AEW Dynamite. There are multiple match of the night candidates, and fans have a lot to look forward to.

