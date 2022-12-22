"Tony Khan, I need to see a Curryman and Vegetable man tag team in AEW" - Twitter left in splits following 4-time WWE Champion's Dynamite segment

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette welcomed Bryan Danielson to the ring and questioned him about William Regal and MJF's actions. He was interrupted by Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway, who referred to him as a "vegetable guy" and caused Twitter to erupt with laughter.

In his promo, Bryan said that Regal had improved all aspects of his life, including his wrestling. He is aware that Mox, Wheeler, and Claudio don't feel the same way about him, but he cried next to him in the hospital when MJF attacked him.

Danielson enjoyed having Regal in AEW because the veteran showed him that actions have consequences, which MJF needed to learn. Danielson called out the AEW World Champion.

Instead, The Firm's Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway came out, and Page pointed out that if he had fought MJF, he would have won the world championship. Hathaway advises Bryan to go home and be a family man.

Bryan Danielson said he couldn't hear over the crowd but asked if either of them genuinely intended to insult him by calling him a "vegetable man." All Ego claimed that he didn't refer to him as the "vegetable guy" because of his lifestyle or diet but because he would transform him into a vegetable.

Check out some hilarious responses to Page's insult to Bryan:

njct @NJCT @TonyKhan , I need to see a Curryman and Vegetable man tag team in AEW #AEW #AEW Dynamite @TonyKhan , I need to see a Curryman and Vegetable man tag team in AEW #AEW #AEWDynamite

Mona 🌻 @moan_amour #AEWDynamite "Did you just insult me by calling me vegetable man?" "Did you just insult me by calling me vegetable man?" 😂 #AEWDynamite

Giovanni Deldio @MasterGio Vegetable Man sounds like the worst DC comics character ever. #AEWDynamite Vegetable Man sounds like the worst DC comics character ever. #AEWDynamite

ViRTUE @NoDQ_Virtue #AewDynamite What the hell is this Bryan Danielson segment? Vegetable Man? What the hell is this Bryan Danielson segment? Vegetable Man? 😬 #AewDynamite

MVD @Mvrcus_VD #AEWDynamite All Ego Ethan Page out to interrupt The American Dragon….vegetable man is crazy All Ego Ethan Page out to interrupt The American Dragon….vegetable man is crazy 😭 #AEWDynamite

Danielson said that if Ethan wanted to fight him, they could do so immediately, but the latter refused. Later in the show, it was announced that the match between the two would take place next week on Dynamite.

