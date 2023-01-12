Tony Khan should ignore AEW locker room hatred for CM Punk and "work out something to keep him there", says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Tony Khan should ignore the ill-will from AEW's locker room towards CM Punk and find a way forward for the fans, according to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter.

CM Punk has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since he captured the AEW World title from Jon Moxley at All Out 2022. His press conference rant and subsequent altercation with The Elite, dubbed 'Brawl Out', has left his future in the company and wrestling altogether uncertain.

Speaking with Teddy Long and Mac Davis during The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that he is aware that the locker room has issues with Punk. He further stated that wrestling is for the fans and not the locker room and that AEW should find a way to move forward with the Cult of Personality.

"AEW I know for a fact people felt very agitated when he was backstage. A lot of people. But there were also a lot of people who liked him being there. The bottom line though and Teddy [Long] will attest to this, the bottom line in the whole business is getting the fans, the a**es in the seats, and AEW fans want CM Punk so you've got to try and work out something to keep him there. It's for the fans, the business is for the fans, not for the guys in the back in the dressing room," Bill Apter said. (21:40-22:11)

You can catch this and all other episodes of the podcast on Spotify:

CM Punk has made appearances for MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting, returning to the booth as a commentator. He made the odd social media post but has yet to confirm his future in wrestling.

The Elite recaptured the AEW Trios Tag titles tonight on Dynamite

Punk won the world title prior to the 'Brawl Out' incident, but both he and The Elite were stripped of their belts on Dynamite following All Out 2022. The Elite had captured the trios titles against Hangman Page and The Dark Order earlier that night.

The Elite were themselves absent after the incident. They returned to challenge the new trios champs, Death Triangle, at Full Gear. But after they lost through unscrupulous means it was determined they would battle six more times.

The Best of Seven Series concluded tonight on Dynamite, with The Elite winning a Ladder Match to make the series 4-3 and win the titles.

What should Tony Khan do with the CM Punk situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from this article please provide a H/T and backlink to Sportskeeda.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes