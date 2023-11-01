Tony Khan has an important announcement for AEW Dynamite

It's become something of a trademark for Tony Khan to announce major changes or additions to his company on weekly television. In the past, these announcements have revealed everything from main event booking to the purchase of Ring of Honor, and it seems like the AEW President has something up his sleeve once again this week.

Taking to X, Tony Khan revealed today that he has an important announcement to make on tomorrow's episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan mentioned that it's the beginning of the holiday season, and with the Worlds End pay-per-view having already been announced, there's no telling what the All Elite chief has cooked up this time.

"For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season! I'll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night Dynamite"

Industry legend has harsh advice for Tony Khan

Over the past four years, Tony Khan has shown many sides of himself to fans. He is often seen as a tireless promoter, enthusiastic fan, and compassionate boss. However, many have criticized the AEW President for his occasional outbursts.

Khan rarely responds to criticism, but when he does, he almost always makes a show of it. On a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, wrestling legend Konnan addressed Tony's tendency to get worked up on social media, saying that the 41-year-old allows the trolls to get to him:

"Here’s the thing: Tony has so much heat right now that people would just [mess] with him instantly, and they’re trolling on him ‘cause he sells it. And that’s why they’re on him even worse," Konnan said

Konnan further stated that Khan will have to learn how to deal with his detractors if he wants to last in the wrestling business:

"He will learn. You have no other choice. Either learn or get the f*** out."

What are your predictions for tomorrow's announcement on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below!

