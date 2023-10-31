"Either learn or get the f*** out" - Wrestling legend offers blunt advice to AEW President Tony Khan

Running multiple massive sports and entertainment entities is no small task, although AEW President and Jacksonville Jaguars executive Tony Khan has done a commendable job thus far. However, he might need to develop a better method of dealing with internet trolls if he wants to see his successes continue.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed the recent viral story of Tony Khan allegedly failing to pay the TV bills inside of the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium. While this is likely not the AEW boss's responsibility, what stuck out most for Konnan is how Khan deals with public discourse surrounding even the smallest controversies about him:

“Here’s the thing: Tony has so much heat right now that people would just [mess] with him instantly, and they’re trolling on him ‘cause he sells it. And that’s why they’re on him even worse.” [00:56 onwards]

For Konnan, Khan's tendency to get riled up in these disputes will only harm him going forward considering that the trolling is unlikely to stop any time soon:

“He will learn. You have no other choice. Either learn or get the f*** out.” [01:14 onwards]

Tony Khan ran wild on social media as AEW and WWE went head-to-head

A recent example of Tony Khan letting the trolls get to him occurred a few weeks ago when an episode of AEW Dynamite went head-to-head with WWE's NXT.

Shortly before the hotly-anticipated Tuesday evening, Khan unleashed several disparaging remarks targeted towards his competitors. He fired shots at WWE executives and continued the outburst after it was revealed that NXT and completely dominated the ratings battle.

Trying to save face, Khan somewhat slyly poked fun at The Undertaker and John Cena, although many fans and notable individuals around the wrestling world were less than impressed by this ploy.

Do you think Tony Khan needs to reign it in on social media? Sound off in the comments section below.

