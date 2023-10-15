The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the last two weeks playing across the pond in London, returning home to Florida this week. However, their fans noticed something right away. The televisions located throughout EverBank Stadium weren't in service. A Jaguars fan posted a photo on X (Twitter) showing a television that was dark.

Across the bottom of the screen, there was a note that directed the customer to pay their DirecTV bill. This led fans to the conclusion that the Jaguars didn't pay their DirecTV bill to continue service.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The photo quickly made its way around social media. Which led to a plethora of comments as to the reason for the stadium outage. Many fans blamed Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who has been more preoccupied with the team's exposure overseas than he is about its home stadium.

Others directed their comments to his son, Tony Khan, blaming the Jaguars executive for being more interested in the AEW, the wrestling federation that he also helps run.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Are the Jacksonville Jaguars getting a new stadium?

Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Shad Khan has expressed his desire to renovate his team's stadium. Their current home, EverBank Stadium was built in 1995 and is outdated compared to newer NFL stadiums.

In June 2023, the Jaguars released renderings for a newly renovated stadium. While the renovations will take two years, it could prove to be challenging as the team would need a temporary home when construction takes place.

Expand Tweet

Construction on the $2 billion renovation is expected to begin in 2025. The team has considered playing at the Florida Gators' Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as well as Daytona International Speedway.

What is Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan's net worth?

Shad Khan purchased the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2011. He purchased the team for $770 million and had to agree to keep the team in Jacksonville upon the approval of the sale. He is just one of three NFL team owners to have been born outside of the United States. Khan is also the first minority owner of an NFL team.

Before becoming an NFL team owner, Khan began his career as the engineering director of Flex-N-Gate Corporation. He then started his own company, Bumper Works, which ended up becoming the number one supplier of bumpers for Toyota. As of 2020, the company was worth $8.89 billion.

As of last week, Shad Khan's net worth is estimated to be $12.24 billion.