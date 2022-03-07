AEW President Tony Khan discloses his initial reaction to William Regal's WWE release

William Regal's in-ring career spans over 30 years, starting at the young age of 15. A former King of the Ring winner, wrestling fans remember the English star for his time in WWE.

Regal spent 21 consecutive years in WWE and was released earlier this year. Before his release, the former Intercontinental Champion was heavily involved in NXT's backstage duties.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won't have a bad work said against the company.x

While speaking at the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan disclosed his initial reaction to Regal's WWE release:

"It was very surprising to see he had been released and would be available. I have tons of respect for his mind and I think he's going to be a very valuable person in AEW. When he was released, I was very surprised, but also eager to bring him here."

Now that William Regal has joined AEW, he'll likely be very involved backstage. With close to 40 years of experience, the 52-year-old is a massive asset for AEW.

Regal retired from in-ring competition in 2017, so he likely won't step into the ring. However, retirement is rarely permanent in wrestling, especially in a promotion where Sting still takes dives through three sets of tables.

Tony Khan recognized the impact William Regal had on Bryan Danielson's career

Khan noted William Regal's influence over AEW star Bryan Danielson's career during the media scrum. Regal helped shape The American Dragon into the wrestler he is today:

"Obviously, people who follow his career closely know that he has a very long-established connection with Bryan Danielson and was instrumental in shaping the pro wrestler that Danielson has become, and he's one of the greatest pro wrestlers today, and of all time. Regal had a big contribution to that." (H/T - Fightful)

Regal will likely take on a mentor role between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. Fans will have to catch Dynamite this week to see where this story leads.

