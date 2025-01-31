Tony Khan issued urgent advice amid criticisms of his booking in AEW by wrestling journalist - "Really should leave some of that"

Tony Khan has been often criticized for his booking decisions in AEW. Amid these criticisms, a wrestling journalist has offered him some advice.

Dave Meltzer is the latest to comment on Tony Khan. The AEW boss has taken on multiple responsibilities since the start of All Elite Wrestling. He has played the role of CEO, General Manager, and booker. While the company has grown leaps and bounds since its start, the promotion's booking has come under scrutiny in recent years.

Lack of storytelling and poor build-up to the matches has resulted in a drop in ticket sales, viewership, and ratings. As a result, Tony has been criticized by fans and critics for some of his booking decisions.

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer expressed concern over the AEW boss' varied roles. He said that Tony might be spreading himself too thin trying to manage his roles within AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham.

“Khan has pushed getting more into the weeds (detail work) of the booking. Really, given his schedule, he really should leave some of that detail work to others and concentrate on the big picture as well as the business end. The reality is CEO, GM, and booker are three different full-time jobs, and him doing all three while being owner and having jobs with the Jaguars and Fulham is insane.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Vince Russo commented on Tony Khan's inability to manage his stars

Backstage drama has been a hot topic of discussion when it comes to AEW. It started with CM Punk's backstage altercation with The Elite and then, Jack Perry and continued long after the Straight Edge Superstar left the company.

Last year, Britt Baker was reportedly involved in a backstage confrontation with MJF. It was also recently reported that Tony Khan was frustrated with Baker's behavior backstage and had pulled her from TV.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo said that stars like CM Punk and Britt Baker will not be easy to work with, but Tony needs to know how to manage them better so that they don't leave his company.

"If you're good, if you're a star. You're not going to be easy to work with and if you don't know how to massage that, one by one these people are just going to walk out the door. CM Punk walked out the door. Now we're going to let Britt Baker walk out the door. You've got to know how to deal with stars with egos. And if you don't know how to deal with that type of a personality, you're going to lose a lot of talent along the way, man." [4:45 - 6:38]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will seek help to book his shows as AEW continues to expand and grow.

