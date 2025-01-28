AEW stars to walk out like CM Punk due to Tony Khan's inability to manage egos, declares WWE veteran (Exclusive)

AEW has seen stars such as CM Punk walk out of the promotion due to controversy with Tony Khan and other talent. WWE veteran Vince Russo claims more could be on their way out of the company.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk was arguably one of the biggest stars AEW had for two years. However, he left in a controversial fashion that is still talked about to this day. Britt Baker is seemingly another star who could leave the promotion soon due to her reported backstage issues.

In the recent edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo noted how Britt Baker is going through the same phase CM Punk did on his way out of All Elite Wrestling.

"Bro, we're starting to see a pattern here. We saw a pattern with CM Punk. We're seeing the same pattern with Britt Baker. If somebody is a star, if somebody is a cut above the rest, they're going to have somewhat of a chip on their shoulder. They are going to have an ego, and they are going to be difficult to work with."

The WWE veteran further advised Tony Khan to learn how to handle these talents or they would follow in CM Punk and Britt Baker's footsteps out of the promotion.

"If you're good, if you're a star. You're not going to be easy to work with and if you don't know how to massage that, one by one these people are just going to walk out the door. CM Punk walked out the door. Now we're going to let Britt Baker walk out the door. You've got to know how to deal with stars with egos. And if you don't know how to deal with that type of a personality, you're going to lose a lot of talent along the way, man." [4:45 - 6:38]

Vince Russo spoke about his experience working with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

The Heartbreak Kid was one of the most popular names in the '90s in WWE, and the veteran has also pulled some controversial moves in his career. Vince Russo recently shared his experience working with HBK.

In the same episode, Vince Russo revealed Shawn Michaels was very difficult to work with and continued to advise Tony Khan to work on this problem with his stars.

"Prime example for me during my time was Shawn Michaels. Very, very difficult to work with. Some may even call it toxic, okay? But brother, if you are the owner of the company, you've got to know how to deal with people like this because if you want stars coming through your doors, you're going to deal with a lot of people like this." [5:31-5:52]

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan shakes things up in All Elite Wrestling this year.

