[VIDEO] Shawn Michaels gets physical after WWE star fires serious shots at Saturday Night's Main Event; tunes up the band for 1 more Sweet Chin Music

Shawn Michaels was involved in a physical altercation with a WWE star at Saturday Night's Main Event. He even hit his signature Sweet Chin Music.

The feud between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes has seemingly gotten out of hand in recent weeks. Nick Aldis even struggled to get both men to sign the contract for their match at Royal Rumble 2025. Hence, he asked Shawn Michaels to mediate the contract signing between Owens and Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Tonight, at Saturday Night's Main Event, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes came face to face again. Both stars didn't hold back as they exchanged insults. The Prizefighter even fired shots at HBK. After they signed the contract and relinquished their titles, Owens punched Rhodes in the mouth.

Shawn Michaels quickly shoved Kevin Owens to prevent a potential brawl. Meanwhile, Owens tried to hit Michaels with a Package Piledriver but The American Nightmare kicked his rival in the face. Michaels then tuned up the band and delivered a Sweet Chin Music to KO to end the segment.

It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the ladder match at Royal Rumble as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The bout will take place on February 1, 2025, in Indianapolis.

