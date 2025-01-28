CM Punk makes a stunning promise to Cody Rhodes ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes met once again on the RAW before the Royal Rumble - just like they did in 2024. This time, things were a little bit different, yet not too different. Punk made a promise that stunned the WWE Champion momentarily.

Cody had a rough night on RAW as he was first given a cold shoulder by his friend Sami Zayn - who he went on to save anyway from a Drew McIntyre assault. Like Seth Rollins last week, Rhodes was the victim of an accidental helluva kick that left everybody in shock.

However, he still cut a promo, and it was none other than CM Punk who came out. Picking up where they left off almost exactly a year ago, the two men went back and forth in a verbal battle. Punk stunned Cody Rhodes by telling him that he's going to "stab him in the front" as his "one true friend," unlike others who stabbed Cody in the back.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Punk made his intentions known - if he wins the Royal Rumble, then he will be challenging The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

Cody welcomed the challenge and told Punk that he's the one who is chasing the Champion, and not the other way around.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes would have the last word in an epic final segment before the final RAW in January came to an end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback