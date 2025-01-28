  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • CM Punk makes a stunning promise to Cody Rhodes ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble

CM Punk makes a stunning promise to Cody Rhodes ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 28, 2025 04:41 GMT
A massive moment revisited (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
A massive moment revisited (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes met once again on the RAW before the Royal Rumble - just like they did in 2024. This time, things were a little bit different, yet not too different. Punk made a promise that stunned the WWE Champion momentarily.

Cody had a rough night on RAW as he was first given a cold shoulder by his friend Sami Zayn - who he went on to save anyway from a Drew McIntyre assault. Like Seth Rollins last week, Rhodes was the victim of an accidental helluva kick that left everybody in shock.

However, he still cut a promo, and it was none other than CM Punk who came out. Picking up where they left off almost exactly a year ago, the two men went back and forth in a verbal battle. Punk stunned Cody Rhodes by telling him that he's going to "stab him in the front" as his "one true friend," unlike others who stabbed Cody in the back.

also-read-trending Trending

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Punk made his intentions known - if he wins the Royal Rumble, then he will be challenging The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

Cody welcomed the challenge and told Punk that he's the one who is chasing the Champion, and not the other way around.

Cody Rhodes would have the last word in an epic final segment before the final RAW in January came to an end.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी