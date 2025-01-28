Cody Rhodes suffers another huge betrayal on RAW; WWE star destroyed after "accident"

Cody Rhodes suffered another major betrayal on RAW or one that might be considered a betrayal by some and an "accident" by others. Either way, the damage has been done and he was destroyed before the main event promo.

This week on RAW, Sami Zayn went up against Drew McIntyre. Things haven't been looking too good for Sami Zayn, who dismissed Cody Rhodes earlier backstage, seemingly being distant from him despite them being friends. There is also tension with Seth Rollins, who forgave him for the accidental Helluva kick last week.

This week when Cody Rhodes came to save Sami Zayn from Drew McIntyre's assault, he was betrayed courtesy of a Helluva kick to the face - similar to what Rollins faced last week on RAW.

Kevin Owens came out and he seemed quite happy with what his friend did - simply leaving the ring satisfied without pursuing a further attack. It was a big statement right before the Undisputed WWE Title clash at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Sami Zayn, was, of course, left to pick up the pieces as he had no idea what to do next. Things seem to be in a state of turmoil for him right now.

From the looks of it, Zayn could be leaning towards Kevin Owens due to their history and friendship. Rhodes could be left licking his wounds, as Zayn's kick of the face could be a factor in their friendship. It seems that Rhodes felt betrayed and expects a two-on-one situation on Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

It's going to be interesting to see where things go from here.

