Tony Khan keeps bringing back 40-year-old star just to "job for somebody" in AEW, claims WWE veteran

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has never been one to hold back on his opinions, and he recently spoke about Jeff Cobb's appearances in AEW. According to Cornette, Tony Khan is bringing back the 40-year-old star just to "job for somebody" in the promotion.

Cobb, who made his debut in AEW in 2020, has made several appearances in the promotion since then. In his latest return on the March 29 edition of Dynamite, Cobb challenged Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, only to lose the match.

On his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette criticized Tony Khan for the way they use Jeff Cobb. He claimed that while the former IWGP Tag Team Champion is an "interesting" wrestler, he is only brought in every six to 12 months to put someone else over.

"This Jeff Cobb is interesting, and what they do is they bring him in every six to 12 months so that he can do a job for somebody. I haven't seen a lot of him, but I'd rather see some of him than a lot of these people I'm seeing every week, but nobody gives a sh*t because he comes in every six months and somebody beats him," Cornette said. [0:10 - 0:31]

Check out the video below:

Jim Cornette was also critical of Tony Khan's booking in AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette also criticized the AEW All-Atlantic Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal on the January 18 edition of Dynamite.

On his podcast, Cornette felt that Orange Cassidy's victory was influenced by Tony Khan's favoritism towards the wrestler, calling him "the owner's little favorite pet project."

"Jay Lethal in the opening match had to put pockets the mascot over in a match for the fictitious A and P title [All-Atlantic Championship]. I get it, just because he's the owner's little favorite pet project and people buy his T-shirts. He's beating the real talent and being allowed to carry around one of the 27 belts. Alright," said Cornette.

Jeff Cobb's last singles match in AEW before battling Kenny Omega came in June last year, where he defeated Cash Wheeler. Meanwhile, Orange Cassidy has been a force to be reckoned with since winning the All-Atlantic Championship from Pac in October last year.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's booking decision for Jeff Cobb? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes