WWE veteran accuses Tony Khan of playing favoritism with 38-year-old AEW star

Jim Cornette, a well-known figure in the wrestling industry, has a reputation for being critical of AEW. He recently shared his thoughts on the All-Atlantic Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal.

On a recent episode of AEW's Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated Jay Lethal to retain his All-Atlantic Championship title. The match was close and intense but featured many outside interruptions from wrestlers' groups like Jeff Jarett, Best Friends, and Danhausen. Despite the distractions, Cassidy retained his title.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette criticized the match between Lethal and Cassidy. He suggested that Tony Khan's favoritism towards Cassidy possibly influenced the bout.

"Jay Lethal in the opening match had to put pockets the mascot over in a match for the fictitious A and P title [All-Atlantic Championship]. I get it, just because he's the owner's little favorite pet project and people buy his T-shirts. He's beating the real talent and being allowed to carry around one of the 27 belts. Alright," said Cornette. (57:57 – 58:25)

Tony Khan granted the release of AEW star under certain condition

William Regal, who made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at Revolution 2022, recently returned to WWE after Tony Khan granted his release.

Tony Khan allowed William Regal to leave AEW and join WWE, but with the condition that he would not be able to appear on WWE TV during the year 2023. Regal stated the following about his move to the Stamford-based promotion in an interview on the Distraction Pieces podcast:

“I’m doing nothing else about anything or wrestling or anything for at least a year and I’m happy with that. I’m quite happy being in the background. I’m quite happy not being in the limelight, and I have been for many years. I had my time.” (H/T - WrestlingINC)

Regal's new role as Vice President of Global Talent Development for WWE requires him to have a weekly presence on RAW and SmackDown behind the scenes.

