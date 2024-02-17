"Tony Khan you know what to do homie" - Fans urge AEW to sign recently departed WWE name

Fans want Tony Khan to sign a recently departed WWE name.

Jennifer Pepperman has been part of the WWE writing and producing team for quite a long time now. She has helped the company revitalize the women's division on SmackDown and was mainly responsible for some of the brand's great storylines.

However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Jennifer Pepperman's time with the company had come to an end as she decided to leave the company citing that she wanted a change. It was also reported that she was close to Mercedes Mone.

Hearing this news, AEW fans have taken to social media to urge Tony Khan to sign Jennifer Pepperman to boost the women's division in the company. Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans' reactions to Jennifer Pepperman leaving WWE.

AEW talent frustrated at Tony Khan over low attendance

AEW spawned a lot of excitement among the wrestling community in recent years. However, due to poor booking choices and a lack of storytelling, the excitement has died down recently, and the company is currently facing its lowest attendance.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the recent low attendance has left many AEW talent frustrated. Despite this, Tony Khan seems to be in denial regarding the poor attendance:

"When we mentioned last week about morale being the best it has been in a long time, it was noted that the talent is getting along more than it has. But with so many wrestlers under contract and only so many that can be pushed, inherently there is going to be frustration because most on the roster are not people just happy to not show their stuff and perform just because they are making good money."

WON continued:

"There are exceptions to that rule but when you put together a roster of high level performers they are going to want to perform. There is also frustration from a lot of circles since talent comes to the shows and sees the smaller crowds since the start of the year. Khan always paints a positive picture about the company being stronger due to increased revenues, or bringing up ratings, and there’s the feeling that popularity is declining overall and changes have to be made to turn it around and he’s acting like everything is fine."

AEW will look for ways to turn its fate around in the next few months, or it could find itself in a dire situation.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Pepperman joining AEW? Sound off in the comments section.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE