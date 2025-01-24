Tony Khan lauded by WWE Hall of Famer for bringing back 'old school pro wrestling'

A WWE Hall of Famer lauded AEW president Tony Khan for bringing back ‘old school pro wrestling.’ This will do wonders for his confidence.

AEW Dynamite saw a lot of great action, the most notable of which was the Hurt Syndicate defeating Private Party to become the new tag team champions. Given the faction's quality, that result was surprising but not shocking.

Other matches included Hangman Adam Page defeating Tyler Shoop, while Swerve Strickland made light work of AR Fox. Also noteworthy was the interaction between Jeff Jarrett and the Death Riders. Next week, he will take on Claudio Castagnoli, and if he wins, he will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Tony Khan sent out his customary message to thank the fans for tuning in. Jim Ross replied to his message and thanked him for bringing back old-school wrestling. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“Helluva solid show TK! Excellent, old school pro wrestling.”

Tony Khan has no plans of putting the AEW World Title on Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett’s rivalry with the Death Riders has popped up all of a sudden, and it made for great TV on Dynamite. The Last Outlaw will get a chance at winning the title if he defeats Claudio Castagnoli in a match next week.

However, according to reports, that is not something Tony Khan wants to do. Fightful Select has reported that despite how things have transpired with Jeff Jarrett, AEW has no plans to let him win the belt.

The report also notes that the feud between the WWE Hall of Famer and MJF will culminate in a match at AEW Revolution in March. It will be interesting to see how next week’s match will affect the star’s future.

