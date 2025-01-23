Tony Khan has no interest in putting the AEW World Title on WWE legend - Reports

Many former WWE Champions like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk have won the AEW World Championship in the past. However, a recent report has claimed that Tony Khan has no plans of making WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett a world champion.

Jeff Jarrett has set his sights on winning the AEW World Championship in what is set to be his final run in the promotion. Many have wondered if Tony Khan will pull the trigger and book Double J to become a world champion. A recent report has shed light on the possibility.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, the Jacksonville-based company currently has no plans to crown Jeff Jarrett as its world champion. The report also claimed that the ongoing feud between MJF and The Last Outlaw is set to culminate at the Revolution PPV event on March 9.

Jeff Jarrett claims former AEW World Champion MJF has ''lost his way''

Jeff Jarrett is currently involved in a rivalry with MJF. The feud quickly became personal when The Salt of The Earth brought Double J's family and personal life into the mix during a controversial promo battle on last week's Dynamite.

In a recent episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said that even though MJF is an incredible talent, the 28-year-old has ''lost his way.''

"I was you because you were you. We have both talked offline; we really believe he is an incredible talent, but I think he’s lost his way. The one-hit wonder line stuck, and to me, it’s more appropriate than I thought, but I said it almost tongue in cheek. But man, I believe he’s lost his way," he said. [H/T: Ring Side News]

It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between Jarrett and MJF evolves in the coming weeks.

