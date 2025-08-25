Tony Khan Leaves AEW Champion Crying With A Special Gift After Forbidden Door

AEW superstar Bandido had an unforgettable Sunday night at Forbidden Door in London. The Mexican wrestler, who is part of the fan favorite tag team, Brodido, along with Brody King, won the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the event, overcoming both Hurt Syndicate and FTR.
Bandido is also the current ROH World Champion and has even won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship as well, but his win last night marked his first title in AEW. Brodido was present at the post-show media scrum alongside company president, Tony Khan, who presented Bandido with a gift.
Khan gifted Bandido a signed Fulham jersey from the modern-day Mexican great, Raul Jimenez, who plies his trade for the London-based club. The jersey gifted was from Fulham's draw with Manchester United, which took place on the same night as Forbidden Door, and Bandido got visibly emotional on receiving the gift and could be seen in tears at the media scrum.
Raul Jimenez has the most goals for the Mexican National Football team amongst all the active footballers. He is only 10 goals shy of the all-time record, set by Javier Hernandez. He has grown to be an integral player for Fulham since signing for the Cottagers in 2023.
AEW co-owner Tony Khan has a long-standing connection with London
Tony Khan had long been handling sporting businesses before he stepped into the world of professional wrestling. His father, Shahid Khan, bought the London-based Premier League club Fulham back in July 2013, and Tony Khan was named the vice-president and director of football operations for the club in 2017.
Given his long association with the city of London, it makes sense that all three of the All Elite promotion's pay-per-views in England have taken place in the capital city. Khan gifted Bandido a jersey of one of Fulham's best signings under his watch, Raul Jimenez, who became the highest-scoring Mexican player in Premier League history last season.