Tony Khan Leaves AEW Champion Crying With A Special Gift After Forbidden Door

AEW superstar Bandido had an unforgettable Sunday night at Forbidden Door in London. The Mexican wrestler, who is part of the fan favorite tag team, Brodido, along with Brody King, won the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the event, overcoming both Hurt Syndicate and FTR.

Ad

Bandido is also the current ROH World Champion and has even won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship as well, but his win last night marked his first title in AEW. Brodido was present at the post-show media scrum alongside company president, Tony Khan, who presented Bandido with a gift.

Khan gifted Bandido a signed Fulham jersey from the modern-day Mexican great, Raul Jimenez, who plies his trade for the London-based club. The jersey gifted was from Fulham's draw with Manchester United, which took place on the same night as Forbidden Door, and Bandido got visibly emotional on receiving the gift and could be seen in tears at the media scrum.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Raul Jimenez has the most goals for the Mexican National Football team amongst all the active footballers. He is only 10 goals shy of the all-time record, set by Javier Hernandez. He has grown to be an integral player for Fulham since signing for the Cottagers in 2023.

AEW co-owner Tony Khan has a long-standing connection with London

Tony Khan had long been handling sporting businesses before he stepped into the world of professional wrestling. His father, Shahid Khan, bought the London-based Premier League club Fulham back in July 2013, and Tony Khan was named the vice-president and director of football operations for the club in 2017.

Given his long association with the city of London, it makes sense that all three of the All Elite promotion's pay-per-views in England have taken place in the capital city. Khan gifted Bandido a jersey of one of Fulham's best signings under his watch, Raul Jimenez, who became the highest-scoring Mexican player in Premier League history last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More