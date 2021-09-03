"More like WCW Worldwide than TNA"- Tony Khan likens AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation to former show 

Tony Khan recently announced that Dark and Dark: Elevation tapings will take place at Universal Studios, the former home of WCW Worldwide and IMPACT Wrestling.

During the AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan stated that the move was more in line with what WCW Worldwide was looking to accomplish compared to IMPACT Wrestling.

"I had worked with our live events director Rafael Morphy who had really good experience there in the past. He had worked with IMPACT. I've seen people say 'oh they're going to that building' and the perception of that building and I think people need to look at the history of that building and also look at where dark stands in terms of our TV platforms. It's not like I'm doing Dynamite there, it's not like I'm doing Rampage there. It's very different and if we did, it's a great venue okay but it's not the plan anytime soon. We are running very large arenas and have done great attendance for Dynamite and Rampage. It's a very different thing so Dynamite and Rampage, those are the A-shows and Elevation and Dark are great shows," said Tony Khan.

Tony Khan explains how WCW Worldwide and IMPACT Wrestling were different

While IMPACT Wrestling utilized Universal Studios to tape regular weekly shows, WCW Worldwide used it to give younger talent a platform to showcase their abilities.

Tony Khan explained on the media call that this is what separated the result of what the companies were trying to accomplish and that AEW's shows were more in line with WCW Worldwide.

"I position it like the show that was taped there before IMPACT, which was WCW Worldwide. I like IMPACT, they've been very good to me, but I think it's the difference between how we're utilizing it and how they utilized it even though they've had an amazing run there. To me, it's more like what WCW used it as in terms of Worldwide being a show where they developed a lot of young talent," said Tony Khan.

