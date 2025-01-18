Tony Khan made a big mistake with Jon Moxley and top AEW star, according to WWE legend

Tony Khan's AEW presented a huge main event match involving his world champion Jon Moxley this week. However, a renowned WWE legend claimed that Khan made a huge mistake in regards to that high-stakes match. This was WWE legend Mark Henry, who shared his thoughts on the title match recently.

During the debut edition of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs. The match was set after Hobbs emerged victorious in the Casino Gauntlet a week prior.

The main event showdown was a highly enthralling display of in-ring action. However, it did not end in Hobbs' favor as Moxley's Death Riders cohorts caused multiple outside interferences to help him retain the AEW World title and even lay a post-match beatdown on him.

Witnessing the title bout, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry claimed that he would have structured the match differently in the recent edition of the Busted Open podcast. Henry noted he would have had Hobbs combat the Death Riders using his impressive size and strength. Furthermore, Henry's finish would have seen Marina Shafir throw in the briefcase, which would have hit Hobbs, and Moxley could have then executed his finisher to seal the victory.

"If I was going to structure the match, I would've had Hobbs not get jumped," Henry said. "I would've had him go at Claudio. I'd have had him go at them guys and then in the process when he came in, the referee is getting everybody back and Marina throws the briefcase, he gets hits, briefcase slides, Moxley hits him with the finish and then you get a better finish." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

TNA star gave his take on Jon Moxley's match against Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW World Title

In the same podcast, Mark Henry's co-host and current TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth gave his take on the match finish. The former WWE Superstar stated that he would have rather seen a false finish before the end of the title match as he foresaw interference from the entire Death Riders faction.

"I was waiting to see last night, because we knew they're going to have a great match. You knew they were going to beat the hell out of each other. You knew there was going to be everyone involved." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

At the end of the match, as Powerhouse Hobbs was being assaulted, he got backup in the form of Rated-FTR (Cope, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood). The trio rushed to the ring to save Hobbs to end the show.

With both sides involved in a major 12-man tag team match at the upcoming edition of AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, it will be interesting to see which side will emerge victorious in the star-studded multi-man bout.

