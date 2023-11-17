Tony Khan to make a crucial hire who will work "directly" with him in AEW

AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan, is looking to add a brand new management position within his company, being someone who will work directly under him.

Tony Khan has appointed a team of veterans as the executives of AEW ever since its inception in 2019. The executives and vice presidents have helped him manage the business and make the Jacksonville-based promotion the second-biggest wrestling company, only behind WWE right now.

As of now, a veteran in the wrestling industry, Christopher Daniels, has been appointed as the Head of Talent Relations for AEW. Furthermore, veterans like Mark Henry, Chris Hero, and a few others have been appointed as backstage producers and trainers with the job of nourishing and polishing young talent.

Meanwhile, Khan is seeking out someone who can fill the new position of Vice President of People and Culture in the company, as per the official AEW Website. As mentioned earlier, the new VP will work closely with the CEO and President, Tony Khan.

The responsibilities of the role include recruitment, retention, employee relations, compensation design, total rewards, executive coaching and training, concession planning and people development. It remains to be seen who will be appointed to the major role.

Tony Khan on who will take over AEW management after him

Earlier this year, AEW CEO and President, Tony Khan, opened up about who could take the mantle for his promotion during his absence. While talking to the Hollywood Reporter, Khan said Bryan Danielson would be best suited for his role, if he was not around:

"He hasn't been around as much lately, because he's been recovering from an injury," Khan stated. "But if I got hit by a bus, or if I was ever incapacitated for some reason, the person I told my father that he should turn to is Bryan Danielson." [H/T: The Sportster]

Considering the statement, Khan must be impressed with Danielson for his leadership abilities and wrestling knowledge. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future holds for AEW.

